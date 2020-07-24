A former Herington woman was charged with 35 more felonies in Dickinson County District Court on Thursday.
Melinda Needler, 27, of Wichita was arrested by the Herington Police Department last Sunday. She was accused of distribution of methamphetamine.
The new charges involve incidents stretching from March 23 to May 7, including five counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, three counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 11 counts of solicitation to distribute using an electronic device and 16 counts of using a communication device causing a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.