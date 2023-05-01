Starting in 35 degree weather and racing as the temperature rose to 75 degrees around 3 p.m., runners from across the country tried their hand (or legs in this case) in the Eisenhower Marathon Saturday. With a time of 2:53:46, Ryan Sutter of Omaha, Nebraska, won the men’s race. Angela Gerstenkorn of Wichita, Kansas, finished first in the women’s race with a time of 3:20:33. 

All runners began on SE Fifth Street, and ended in Old Abilene Town. The full 26.2 mile race traveled south on Buckeye Avenue, looped around Brown Memorial Park, and turned around at the 1900 Avenue and Kansas Highway 15 intersection to repeat the route back. After returning to SE Fifth Street, the full marathoners repeated the route before finishing in Old Abilene Town. The full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. 

 

