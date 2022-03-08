Neal Gugler of Chapman is Dickinson County’s new Magistrate Judge, according to information from the Kansas Judicial Branch Office of Judicial Administration.
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission made the selection Friday in Junction City following public interviews for the position. Eight people had applied for the position.
Gugler’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He is a special investigator for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.
Eligibility requirements
Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:
• a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
• a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
• either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.