Lions

Cliff and Donna Ascher pose for a photo outside the Navarre Community Center, which the Lions Club helped restore. The Navarre Lions Club celebrated its 50th year this year.

Dickinson County’s people have a reputation for taking care of themselves and their communities. From various events, they might hold in their respective towns, to the social dynamic that small towns in Dickinson County have, it is known for being a relatively safe county where people know their neighbors. Part of the reasoning for such camaraderie is having a strong community. The Lion's Club in Navarre, Kansas knows all about the community and how selfless it can be.

The Navarre Lions celebrate their club’s 50th anniversary this year and in the process celebrate the good the club has done for the community, including helping with the remodel of an old school into the Navarre Community Center.

 

