Dickinson County’s people have a reputation for taking care of themselves and their communities. From various events, they might hold in their respective towns, to the social dynamic that small towns in Dickinson County have, it is known for being a relatively safe county where people know their neighbors. Part of the reasoning for such camaraderie is having a strong community. The Lion's Club in Navarre, Kansas knows all about the community and how selfless it can be.
The Navarre Lions celebrate their club’s 50th anniversary this year and in the process celebrate the good the club has done for the community, including helping with the remodel of an old school into the Navarre Community Center.
"Lion's Club is part of Lions Club international, and they have a number of things that are established. One of those is the collection of glasses for passing to third where people don't have easy access to good eye care but they can still get some eyewear that will suit their needs," Cliff Ascher, Navarre Lion's Club member, said.
He is speaking of the "Recycle for Sight" program, which is a program that collects donated glasses and helps redistribute them around the world. Lion's Clubs around the world will collect glasses, and then send them off.
Lions Clubs are a longstanding social organization with branches across the country in communities such as Navarre. Lion's Clubs were founded in 1917. The Denver Lion's Club was one of the 17 founding members of the international club. At the time, business clubs existed, but the idea of a club made to serve was unheard of. They adopted a simple motto, "We Serve", now over one hundred years later the Lions Club is the largest service club in the world. They have clubs in hundreds of countries, which allows them to offer care and support in all corners of the world.
"There are other similar things that we do. Sometimes, it's helping with medical screenings for kids in school, The Lions Club in Solomon screens kids at school for eyesight so they can be referred to a doctor and to be able to get glasses to help them see so they can do better in school," said Cliff Ascher.
He said there are a number of different programs similar to that that the Lions Club is all about.
"One thing that we do here locally is trying to provide our facility to be a community center so that the people out here in the south part of the county have a place somewhere in between Abilene and Herington to be able to hold meetings. We have had the co-op have meetings here, we've had Harris Crop Insurance meet here, we have also had the Dickinson county portion of the K-State Extension Office out of Abilene that will come out here and hold meetings sometimes, and many more," Cliff Ascher said.
In addition to that, the club tries to do things to be able to draw the community together.
On Oct. 8 they are having their annual Schnitzel dinner.
"We had even managed to do that during the COVID timeframe and we made meals to go but we still provided the service, because people enjoyed coming out, having a good time, listening to a little bit of German Polk music, and things like that,” Cliff Ascher said.
One project that the community got behind was the renovation of the old school in Navarre which is now the community center.
"We put a lot of sweat equity in to do most of the work. Some things needed to be contracted out of necessity. We had people putting down the floor here one day and one of them was 87 years and another lady would have been 68 years old and I would have been about 69 years old," he said. "Same with hanging the ceilings and the light fixtures. We had one individual who is a member of our Lions Club who did most of the electrical wiring.”
He and his wife Donna Ascher said a lot of the manpower put into the Community Center were members of the Lions Club and the community, for which they are grateful.
The Navarre Lions Club is an example of a community that cares.
