Saturday evening, the Navarre community festival drew a crowd to the Navarre Community Center.
There was live music, food, a pie auction, local vendors, displays and a car show.
The whole festival raised funds to help remodel the Navarre Community Center, which is housed in a former grade school building which the Navarre Lions Club owns.
The car show was organized by Rod Riffel. The festival as a whole was spearheaded by Donna and Cliff Ascher, who are secretary and president of the Navarre Lions Club respectively.
An appreciation picnic has been held in the past, but Saturday was the Aschers’ first time organizing a full-on community festival. The previous events were not fundraisers but were held as a ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported the renovation of the community center starting in 2017.
“We want to be a presence in the community — kind of the heart of Navarre … We’re trying to maintain the town,” Donna Ascher said.
This year’s event was much bigger after organizers decided to expand it.
“Our community fest is a joint effort between Agri-Trails Co-op, the Navarre Lions and two 4-H clubs that meet here in the Navarre Community Center,” Donna Ascher said. “And so that’s the Navarre Boosters and the Holland Sunflowers.”
The 4-H clubs were responsible for the pie auction.
“All of the proceeds from today are going to (the community center’s) roof because we’ve got a new shingled roof but we have a flat roof to replace,” Donna Ascher said. “Any contributions we get today will go to the roof — and that’s what the pie auction is for mainly.”
The Holland Sunflowers and the Navarre Boosters use the community center for their regular meetings. Other organizations, including the Navarre Lions Club, use the community center as well. The community center holds regular exercise classes for senior citizens that meet three days a week, barn quilt painting classes and more.
“We’ve had various people rent the building,” Donna Ascher said. “So we’ve had weddings and family gatherings here and that type of thing.”
“A lot of the local businesses like to use our facility also,” Cliff Ascher said.
Donna Ascher was unsure how many people were in attendance at the festival but felt there was a good crowd.
“We had around 200 (attendees) last year and I think we’re going to well exceed that,” she said. “We just have good publicity and we’ve just had a lot more activities this year.”
Cliff Ascher was also pleased with the turnout.
“I’m elated to see so many people turn out and support our community center and the Lions,” he said. “But I sure don’t like the temperature. But we were prepared for it and that’s the main thing. We’ve got people in cool rooms.”
The car show also had good attendance.
There were roughly 34 cars entered in the car show barring the possibility of last-minute entries, similar to last year. These entries included everything from Corvettes to Model Ts and miniature Model Ts.
“We have cars (from) as far away as Burton, Kansas and Manhattan, Salina,” Riffel said.
There were three people’s choice awards presented that night on behalf of the Navarre Lions Club, he said.
“With the heat today, I didn’t figure we’d have anywhere near that many,” Riffel said. “So I’m grateful for the turnout tonight.”
