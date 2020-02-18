(Editor’s note — Four awards were presented during the Dickinson County Farm Bureau annual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Sterl Hall. This is the final installment of four articles about county farm families who received those honors.)
Kerry and Maria Whitehair were chosen to receive the 2019 Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association Natural Resources Award.
This award honors members who are using time-honored, cutting edge conservation practices to protect and improve our county’s natural resources.
Kerry started farming in 1993 after graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in Ag Technology Management. Over 15 years ago he implemented filter strips on land he farms on both sides of the east and west branches of Turkey Creek.
This farm is now in its second contract and the filter strips will continue to act as a grass buffer helping keep soil and other contaminants out of Turkey Creek. For the past 13 years, he has been no-tilling the majority of his acres of family owned and rented ground.
Kerry maintains Wildlife Habitat contracts on two other farms and recently he signed on another farm for the Grassland Conservation Incentive program under the Conservation Stewardship Program.
Kerry has experimented with variable rate fertilizer which allows him to apply different rates of fertilizer to different locations across his fields as needed. With the purchase of a split row planter, he is excited to try variable rate planting in 2020.
Kerry and his cousin Leo Huston designed a solar-powered cattle-watering system using an existing windmill well.
This watering system helps cut down on stream bank erosion, thereby improving water quality because cattle are watered away from the stream running through the pasture.
The cattle do better on fresh well water verses stream water. The watering system also increases grazing distribution and this improves the overall health of the grazing system.
Kerry served on the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association board for 14 years. He is currently the chairman of the Kansas Farm Bureau Hay and Forage advisory committee.
