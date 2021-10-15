Oct. 15 marks a day of celebration and awareness of those living with blindness or being visually impaired. Named after a tool used by a majority of those visually impaired, the white cane allows them to move independently and freely through day-to-day life, including schools, works and their neighborhoods.
With white cane day and month, Kansas State School for the Blind’s Field Services Specialist Kylie Kilmer decided she wanted to help spread awareness down to the local level. Two students, from Dickinson County, who attended the school visited with the Abilene Police Department.
“We wanted to connect with police departments, because we know that they have a large following in our local communities,” Kilmer said. “We have social media and we can do events on our campus in Kansas City, but it doesn’t reach the smaller communities.
“So we just wanted them to be aware that kids are local, and adults too, living in the community who are white cane users and traveling through the world,” Kilmer added. “So partnering with them just helps us spread the word.
“This was a great opportunity to interact with a group of amazing kids,” Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins said. “The Kansas State School for the Blind does incredible work and we’re happy we were able to partner with them to help spread awareness.”
Kilmer and other school members think it’s important to remind people about what the white cane means to the world.
“As they (her students) get older, they will go to places independently, as typically teenagers do,” Kilmer said. “We just think it’s important that the community be aware that they have white cane users and that it’s not just something that you see on TV, or that it’s far away. They’re here and distracted driving is a severe threat to our students.”
Kilmer wanted to share this final message with readers about white cane day and what they can do to help those who are visually impaired.
“I think the biggest thing that people should know is, the white cane is a sign for independence that using a white cane and traveling as someone who’s blind or visually impaired is not special or great or fantastic,” Kilmer said. “It’s a symbol of everyday skills that they’re using to live their daily life and that people will ask for help if they need it. Just asking and introducing yourself by name is the best thing that you can do when you come across someone with visual impairment.”
