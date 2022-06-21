Abilene Public Library will host Kansas Author, Stephen J Kolbe, for a Mystery Writing Workshop on Monday, June 27th at 11 am. Anyone interested in improving their writing skills is invited to attend this free workshop.
Kolbe is an English teacher and the author of the mystery novel How Everything Turns Away, and the forthcoming sequel Rogue the Durum. Both are available through Wild Rose Press. For more information on Stephen J Kolbe, visit his website at https://stevenjkolbe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.