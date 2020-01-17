Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Overcast skies with a few showers. Gusty winds developing. Low around 25F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies with a few showers. Gusty winds developing. Low around 25F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.