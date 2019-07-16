Mutton Bustin sign up for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again July 27 and 28 at Grant Township Hall, 922 S. Buckeye.
Participants must be older than the age of 4 and weigh at least 60 pounds. Entry fee is $25.
The field is limited to 48 entries, 12 per performance.
The event is sponsored by the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee.
The 2019 Limited Edition Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo belt buckles may be picked up at Grant Township Hall during those same hours.
