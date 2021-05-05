“Some people think I’m crazy, but I love teaching the recorder,” Abilene USD 435 elementry school music teacher Joan Christner said in a recent phone interview.
After 29 years of teaching — three years as a part-time teacher and 26 years full time, Christer recalls some of the highlights of working with children.
“I really missed teaching the recorder last spring,” she said. “It’s amazing how quickly they pick it up. It’s rewarding because I can hear such a difference from the first week to the last.”
Christner began teaching music in 1992. She remembered enjoying the school environment as a child and she comes from a musical family, so teaching music seemed like the perfect fit.
“I had some wonderful teachers myself growing up,” Christner said. “My elementary teacher, Mrs. McCosh, gave me a real love for music. In high school, I took piano and upper-level musicianship with Mrs. Saulmon. They were instrumental in me going on to teach music.”
An Abilene native, Christner graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg along with her husband, retired teacher and coach Bill Christner. Returning to their hometown after a few years, the two began teaching at Abilene schools and raising their own family.
Christner taught Kindergarten through seventh grade for several years before focusing on K to third grade students. She said seeing students get engaged and excel at whatever level they are at has been a highlight over the years.
“It doesn’t take much for me to be excited,” she said. “Seeing that the child is enjoying what you’re doing, maybe they don’t excel in other subjects but in music class, they shine and find their niche, that’s a real highlight.”
Staying current with effective teaching and classroom management methods is an area Christner prioritized over the years. She noted that as state standards and curriculum needs changed, she went from seeing her students every day to about twice a week.
“I used to see my children more often, but with so many things that have to be fit into a day now, I see them twice a week on average,” she said. “That means we’re learning at a slower pace and I need to teach concepts in a way that catches their attention and keeps them interested.”
Finding ways to connect with and engage students keeps Christner on her toes. She studied the Orff Approach, a teaching strategy that combines music, movement, drama and speech into lessons that are similar to a child’s world of play.
“The Orff Approach transformed how I teach younger kids,” she said. “It’s a dynamic, ‘learning by doing’ technique that keeps the child active and moving.”
Christner is a long-time member of the Kansas chapter of the American Orff-Schulwerk Association, participating in workshops and programs to improve her skills in the classroom.
Evolving
curriculum
Teaching music is not her only task, however. Meeting students’ social and emotional needs is another area she has seen evolve over three decades in the classroom.
“Children have a lot more going on in their lives at a young age than they used to,” Christner said. “We have to address that and be there for them. Sometimes, instead of learning a music concept, I’m teaching them how to be a well-rounded person or that I care for them. That’s equally important.”
Reflecting on nearly 30 years of teaching Abilene’s children, Christner had fond words for the staff and administrators in the district.
Valued and
appreciated
“Working for the Abilene district has been a wonderful fit for me,” she said. “They recognize the importance of family. I feel valued and appreciated not just for my job but who I am as a person.”
Greg Brown, USD 435 Superintendent of Schools, had equally warm words for Christner.
“I have known Joan for almost 40 years and I can say she is still the gentle-spirited person with a heart for service she was as a college student,” he said. “I have enjoyed watching her teach our youngest learners in her vocal music classes and am impressed how she uses her platform to reinforce the reading skills they have been introduced in the homeroom. I am sure she will love joining Bill in retirement as they chase after the grandkids.”
With an eighth grandchild on the way, spending more time with her grandchildren is high on Christner’s list of retirement activities. She also anticipates being more involved with the cattle operation her husband Bill started after he retired and engaging in other interests.
“I’m looking forward to riding my bicycle in the morning without any time restraints and spending more time in my kitchen baking and cooking,” she said. “I’m very involved with my church and want to minister in that area, too. Who knows what else? I just plan to enjoy this next phase of my life.”
As for her final recorder concerts this spring, Christner was just as excited about them as ever.
“I get chills when all my students are up there and we’re performing, no matter the level. Our programs aren’t always perfect but that doesn’t matter. I’m just bursting with pride for them,” she said. “It’s been a joy to work with these students this past year just as it was the 28 years before that.”
