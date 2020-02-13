Rock ‘n roll music legend Frankie Valens will perform in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday night at Emmanuel Church at 1300 N. Vine Street in Abilene.
Frankie Valens is a major rock ‘n roll legend with hits such as “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Bend Me, Shape Me,” “Unchained Melody,” “Something Stupid,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying,” “This Magic Moment,” “I’ve Got This Feeling,” “Spirit in the Sky” and a number of praise and gospel songs including “The Lamb of Calvary,” “I Saw the Lord,” “We’ll Meet Again” and many more. On Sunday his concert “Valens for Valentine’s Weekend” will feature his early hits, remakes and inspirational gospel music.
The proceeds from the concert will be donated to Global Train Foundation, a Chapman, a corporation working to raise funding for economic development zones for a project in Bungoma County, Kenya to help farmers, their families and others in the area to improve farming techniques to combat hunger and poverty.
Tickets are available in advance at the Emmanuel Church office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for $15 per person for adults with kids 10 years of age or less free.
Tickets at the door on the night of the concert will be $20 per adult. Purchase your ticket in advance to obtain the savings. The concert can seat 400 and may be a sell-out but tickets can be purchased in advance at the Emmanuel Church office until they are sold out.
