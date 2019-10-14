Birthday felicitations to Dwight D. Eisenhower. He would have been 129 years old today.
His birthday was celebrated in grand style Saturday at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
The museum, which has been open for visitors since the end of July, celebrated its completely renovated exhibit space with a ribbon cutting and grand opening.
Ike’s youngest granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower, delivered the keynote address.
She was pleased to see the museum “so vivaciously regenerated.”
“I love hearing and seeing our grandparents’ story in their own words and their own voices. They come alive,” Eisenhower said.
The museum shows “not only their sense of justice and integrity but their sense of humor,” she said of her grandparents, Ike and Mamie Eisenhower. Mamie would have been 123 in just a month on Nov. 14.
Several other Eisenhower family members were at the celebration, as were officers from the USS Eisenhower, state Sen. Randall Hardy, R-Salina, and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Eisenhower Foundation officials.
Debra Wall, deputy archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, brought greetings from her agency.
“Felicitations,” she told the audience gathered outside the steps of the museum on a sunny, warming Saturday morning. It was one of Ike’s favorite words.
The National Archives was one of the partners in the totally renovated exhibit, which was funded by the Eisenhower Foundation, represented on stage by Meredith Sleichter, executive director, and Stephen Hauge, chairman of the foundation’s board.
The museum is a tribute to the critical partnership between the archives and private foundations, Wall said.
The renovations cost approximately $12 million and were privately funded through the Eisenhower Foundation. Three-quarters of that, about $9 million, came from Kansas and Kansas City area in general and the Abilene area in particular, Hauge said in his remarks.
“It is our redediction to the principles by which he lived,” Hauge said. “In war he learned humility.”
“It truly takes a village. I am very proud of this village,” said Dawn Hammatt, director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
Hammatt said after the ceremony, in describing the new exhibit, “The main difference is we really relied on Ike and Mamie and their records to tell their story. We leaned on their own words.”
Eisenhower was the Supreme Allied Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II.
It is fitting, Wall said, that the grand opening comes between the observances of the 75th anniversary of D-Day which wasthe invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, and the surrender of Germany on May 7, 1945.
After the war, Eisenhower was president of Columbia University, then rejoined the military to become the Supreme Commander of NATO before running for U.S. president on the Republican ticket in 1952. He served as president from 1953-61.
Historians now rank him as the fifth-best president, Hauge said.
