The all-new 25,000 square feet of museum exhibit space at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is now open. The most recent innovations in technological components and interactives are guaranteed to engage audiences of all ages and learning styles.
“Our team is excited to share this updated story with our visitors. We are thrilled to feature the holdings of the collection, not only here in Abilene, but also from the National Archives in Washington, DC. These resources allowed us to create a custom exhibit script using Ike and Mamie’s own words and really connect with the visitor on a personal level,” said Dawn Hammatt, director Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum. “The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Ike’s birthday weekend on Saturday, Oct. 12.”
Two new interactive displays help bring Ike and Mamie to life. The first, “Becoming Ike and Mamie,” allows visitors to explore Eisenhower’s pre-WWII career assignments. Another interactive will help visitors understand the impacts of the Cold War during the Eisenhower Administration.
In addition to seeing historically-significant artifacts and hearing new stories from the archives, visitors will come away with a better understanding of Ike and Mamie’s life story. Using newly digitized and never-before-seen footage from the National Archives, new mini-theaters offer visitors the opportunity to hear Ike’s words firsthand on a variety of events and issues from D‑Day to world peace. Visitors will come to understand why President Eisenhower became known as the Champion of Peace.
The layered-learning approach throughout the exhibits gives all visitors the opportunity to make a personal connection during their visit. It’s time to come back to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.
Visit us online at eisenhowerlibrary.gov for ticket pricing and to plan your visit today! The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is located at 200 S.E. Fourth Street, and is open daily 8 a.m. to 5:45 in June and July and from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. August through May. All buildings on the 22-acre campus are fully handicapped accessible. For more information, call (785) 263-6700 or (877) RING-IKE.
The museum renovations are made possible in part by donations to the Dwight D. Eisenhower: A Legacy of Leadership Capital Campaign.
For more information, please visit the Eisenhower Foundation at eisenhowerfoundation.net.
