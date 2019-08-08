Harmon Geissinger was the first to try out the interactive mural painted Wednesday by Whitney Kerr III on the south of the KABI radio station building on northwest Second Street. Kerr had originally wanted a girl but after looking through many photographs, he selected the image of Geissinger to be the subject. A peg is in the wall for people to use to pose as if the mural has them by the shirt. Here, Geissinger demonstrates.
