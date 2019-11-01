A walking tour map of downtown Abilene's murals is now available.
Abilene has eight murals within walking distance which takes about 30 minutes to view using the map.
The maps are located in a box on the northwest corner of Little Ike Park near the "Abilene" mural.
Special thanks go to Sean Hilton and Abilene Printing for providing the maps.
Tim Horan, editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle which has the "Abilene" mural on the back of its building, and his wife, Kathy, have designed the Mural Walking Tour leaflet that lists a thumbnail photo and description of each mural relating to Abilene’s history.
On the inside is a map of downtown, showing the locations of the murals and many of the businesses, services and restaurants that might be of interest to visitors. That way, people know where to shop, get something to eat, get a haircut, find a pharmacy, etc., Horan said.
The back panel lists area attractions of interest to visitors.
