Slowly spreading the seeds of a new life, something the Cedar House greenhouse stands for, was the inspiration behind Abilene’s newest mural.
D. Scribe Ross, a famous Kansas City artist, spent the weekend painting a mural of a turtle holding a bag of seed.
“When we talk about the mission of this place, it’s like using a greenhouse for growth and how that can be a slow process,” he said.
The turtle is casting those seeds.
“Toward one end of the mural which is near the entrance, there is going to be a lot of life which is what is happening on the inside but the idea is that change can be slow going, like in the story of The Tortoise and the Hare. It is slow and steady that wins the race of life.”
Ross, who goes by Scribe, said he got started in art “being a teenager if you want to read between the lines on that,” he said.
Although he got his artistic start in graffiti in Boston, Ross is now a well-known artist painting hundreds of murals. His work can be seen at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he was the art director and in Kansas City’s Westport.
Ross does everything from graphic design, painting murals throughout four locations around the metro and managing large scale design and installation of a Terrazzo Flooring project.
“I’m kind of a jack of all trades artist,” he said. “That’s why I say I am all over the place. I don’t try to make my living one way.
Patti O’Malley, executive director of Cedar House, said she first met Ross when seeing his work in Westport two years ago.
“At the time he was still working full time for Children’s Mercy Hospitals,” she said. “Don did all the ambulances, the helicopter, pretty much the whole hospital over the course of that time.”
O’Malley was able to get Ross to Abilene to paint a mural on the west side of the greenhouse after the one that was there had to be taken down because of restoration work.
“We finally hooked up with Scribe,” she said. “We told him who we were and gave him free reign for his own creativity, to express it the way he wants to express it.”
He ended up in Kansas City attending the Art Institute in 1993.
“Then I was blessed to get some mural jobs,” he said.
As the art director at Children’s Mercy, he spent 18 years painting murals. One project was airbrushing the hospital owned Lifeflight Helicopter.
Outside of his duties at the hospital he painted murals around the United States and has been in gallery shows on both coasts and throughout the Midwest, Canada and Mexico City.
The Rabbit Hole
Ross is working on a children’s museum in North Kansas City called The Rabbit Hole.
“I guess the best description would be the City Museum in St. Louis,” he said. “It’s a 3D interactive children’s book experience that highlights some of the famous children’s books through lots of different decades.”
He is constructing large scale structures for parents and kids to experience books differently.”
Ross said his favorite writer of children’s book is Dr. Seuss.
“I think my stuff kind of reflects that,” he said.
Ross grew up in Israel and London.
“It was hard to come by children’s books but my grandma would send me Dr. Seuss,” he said.
One of his favorites was “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.
O’Malley said the mural was made possible by Nancy Gugler, Arts Council of Dickinson County, The Cedar House and Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
Contact Tim Horan at editro@abilene-rc.com.
