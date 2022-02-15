Chuck and Deanna Munson, owner of Munson’s Angus Farm in Geary County, purchased the Brookville Hotel for $926,000 in a bankruptcy sale Monday.
Deanna Munson said she was “excited” to have finally purchased the hotel. The Munsons had initially expressed an interest in the hotel even going so far as to announce plans to reopen it under a new name. Those plans fell though in May 2021, but they’re now back on as of Monday morning.
“I’m so glad to be beyond this ‘in limbo, can’t go forward’ (situation) that we were for about a year,” Deanna Munson said.
She hopes to reopen June 24 under the name Legacy Kansas with a subtitle of Munson’s Prime and Brookville Hotel and Beyond.
“Our reason always — even when we had Munson’s Prime — was to create an agricultural focus for this part of the world.”
Before their Junction City restaurant Munson’s Prime burned to the ground almost a year ago, Deanna Munson said the goal of the restaurant was to highlight the family’s heritage and the steaks the Munson family has been producing from their Angus herd for generations.
The goal with the new restaurant is to highlight that heritage and product again, but this time alongside the legacy of the Martin family who owned the Brookville for roughly as long as the Munsons have farmed.
“We’re one year difference in date,” Deanna Munson said. “One organization started in 1869, the other one in 1870. So that too is a total farm family tradition that is quite unique and serves the agricultural community of this part of the world well. So this is the opportunity to put the best of both both together and to showcase it for not just our local area but for everyone across this nation, state, region that are so aware of either the Brookville and/or Munson’s Prime.”
The Brookville has six rooms that were used to serve meals. The Munsons plan to maintain “two or three of them” to serve the traditional Brookville chicken dinner served exactly as it was many years ago.
They plan to serve real, homemade mashed potatoes with homemade gravy produced using the drippings from the fried chicken — something that Deanna Munson said has not been done in several years.
The Munsons also plan to bring back the homemade ice cream made using old-fashioned freezers as well, she said.
“We’ve got to get those freezers rebuilt, but we will,” Deanna Munson said.
The Munsons plan to return the traditional relish plate with cottage cheese and possibly an Amish-style spiced peach.
“That will be available — family style — just like it always was,” she said.
In another part of the hotel, the Munsons will serve steaks produced on their farm, burgers and a plated version of the traditional Brookville chicken dinner. Homemade ice cream will be available throughout the hotel.
The Munsons plan to position a custom-made grill in front of a window so that people can look in and see their steaks being cooked.
A bar will also be added.
“We are not going to add back in to the menu the various things that a lot of restaurants have like fish and all of that type of thing,” Deanna Munson said. “It will be the two highlights from the two legacy situations.”
She said the family was happy to do business in Abilene and in Dickinson County where she said they “own a lot of land.” Chuck Munson went to school in Chapman, she said, and so they feel very much at home here.
“The Abilene community has just been awesome,” Deanna Munson said. “The support — not just the leadership. Definitely the leadership and the government and the civic positions. The people in charge of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City Manager, all the way through as well. And then the citizens themselves — the community. Chuck and I have eaten a lot in Abilene over the last six months because our restaurant closed and that’s where we used to eat all the time and in so doing we have had many reasons to know we want to be part of the Abilene community … We’re not foreign to Dickinson County. We do know a lot of people there. But we’ve met — already — many more and we hope to meet many more as we go along. But its a wonderful community and we’re thrilled about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.