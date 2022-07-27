For the first time in 140 years, the Abilene Municipal Band will be directed by three female conductors: Sara Buller, Kaylee Brooks, and Colleen Rodriguez. The final summer concert is on Thursday, July 28th, 8 PM, at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park. There is no admission charge and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The program: The Star-Spangled Banner, Battle Hymn of the Republic, Amber Waves, "Mary Poppins" Selections, Linden Lea, Mt. Healthy March, Shenandoah, Sphere of Fire, A Hymn for Band, Rock Around the Clock, Let There Be Peace on Earth, Over the Rainbow, and Washington Post March.

 

