The Abilene Municipal Band, under the the direction of Dave Carlson, will present its weekly concert on Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park. The program is free, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The program contains “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “American Flourish,” “Host of Freedom March,” “Spirit of Avalon,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Coast Guards March,” “Lead on,” “O King Eternal,” “A Bit of Broadway,” “Proud Spirit March,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Star Spangled Spectacular,” “America the Beautiful,” and “El Capitan March.”
Municipal Band playing tonight
