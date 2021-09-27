On Friday morning, September 24, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, Chapman, Kansas.
Scott Lambert L. Leister (46) of rural Chapman was taken into custody at the location for an outstanding probation violation warrant issued by the Geary County District Court.
Property related to burglary and theft cases in Dickinson and Saline Counties, drugs and a firearm were recovered.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against Leister:
Felony theft greater than 1,500.00, less than $25,000.00 (3 counts)
Burglary (2 counts)
Felony Criminal Damage to Property greater than $1,500.00 (1 count)
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Criminal possession of a firearm
Information obtained during the initial execution of the warrants led the Sheriff’s Office to a second location, 862 1000 Avenue, Hope, Kansas where additional search warrants were executed. Jeramiah L. Snyder (44) and Sarah B. James (32) of rural Hope were taken into custody.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against Snyder:
Felony theft – greater than $100,000,
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,
Felony possession of drug paraphernalia,
No drug tax stamp,
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana,
Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia,
Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
Criminal use of weapons, and
Two counts of misdemeanor theft.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against James:
Felony theft – greater than $100,000,
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,
Felony possession of drug paraphernalia,
No drug tax stamp,
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and
Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
So far, the Sheriff’s Office has cleared two burglary cases, four theft cases and two drug-related cases. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information will be released at this time, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.
