“Did you see those mules pulling the covered wagons down the highway?”
Such query was made dozens of times in recent days and literally thousands of times over the past decade-plus.
It’s a most unusual sight: a wagon pulled by mules slowly trudging down rural roadways with passing traffic gawking, yielding the way, anxious to know more.
That’s the intention of the unique traveler holding the lines of five big sorrel mules tugging two big heavily-loaded wagons.
“I’m traveling the country to tell people about Jesus,” Randy Boehmer insisted.
Going west on Old 40 Highway in Dickinson County Boehmer stopped briefly. Messages on the wagons verified his mission. “Jesus Saves, Ask Him,” is boldly inscribed on the lead wheeled vehicle, driven by Boehmer, dogs at his feet.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved and thy house,” Acts 16:31, emblazes the second wagon.
“I don’t have a hometown. I just go where the Lord leads me, 31 states in 13½ years,” Boehmer said
“I intend on doing this the rest of my life; I would not be doing anything else,” the intriguing muleteer continued. “I will go and spread the Word and testify about Jesus.”
Eager to get back down the country byway, Boehmer handed over a color reprint of his story, objective clearly defined.
A taxidermist four decades, Boehmer did originate in Arizona, but drastic life changes put him on the backroads.
Cleaning out his parents’ garage in 1991 after they’d passed away, Boehmer realized, “Their possessions were disposable. All they’d worked hard for meant nothing in the end.”
The death of Boehmer’s wife from cancer in 1998 further guided his future.
“I started reading the Bible and Jesus came into my heart,” Boehmer said. “It said I had to turn away from my sins and accept Jesus. And that is what I did.
“God put a desire in my heart to travel around the country in a covered wagon and spread His word.”
With extensive formal Bible study, Boehmer spent several months enhancing his muleskinner knowledge and learning farrier skills to become self-sufficient. He credits the Amish for their advice and encouragement.
The covered wagon was re-fashioned personally by Boehmer from a farm wagon. His tail-along vehicle was made from another old feed trailer.
An unusual hitch to certain longtime teamsters, Boehmer has three mules in front and two behind. That’s in contrast to common unicorn hitches with two behind and one in front.
“These are mules weighing maybe 1,500 pounds, out of Belgian draft mares and Mammoth Jacks,” Boehmer clarified for laypersons.
His rigs include a wood stove and bed for year around travel. A solar panel is affixed atop a vehicle to power lights and a couple additional modern technology devices.
Traveling only about four miles per hour, Boehmer has a rotating beacon on the wagon alerting others that he’s there.
Showing strong patriotism and acknowledgement of his nation’s freedoms, Boehmer proudly flies an American flag in a smaller trailer hooked behind.
Boehmer never knows where he will spend the night. “I just pray and the Lord always provides,” he said. “I get my food at grocery stores along the way, prepare it myself.”
Horse feed is bought at local elevators although his team typically gets nourishment while grazing during overnight rest stops.
“I generally only have to buy hay in the winter,” he commented.
Most of what Boehmer owns is with him.
“Things aren’t important. Life here on Earth is short compared to eternity,” the mule man declared.
Pretty much independent, Boehmer receives small monthly financing from his Arizona church. Sometimes, people intrigued by meeting the traveling evangelist offer assistance of various sorts.
Such was the case when Boehmer needed wagon repairs. He camped at Jacque Karl’s ranch near Detroit, Kan., and community members offered supplies and other support.
“God provides,” Boehmer said. “Every day I thank God for the day before and pray without ceasing for the day to come.
“I make a lot of friends along the way. That’s the hard part about all of this, having to leave those friends behind when I pull out. But we will all be one big happy family in Heaven one day,” he recognized.
Seven verses from the Bible’s book of Romans state Boehmer’s initiative on the handout he gives to people expressing interest. He emphasizes Romans 10:13: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
“I am just a simple man with a simple message,” Boehmer said. “There is no other name than Jesus by which a person can be saved.
“A trip ends. But a journey goes on forever,” Boehmer continued. “It’s all about an eternity with Jesus. I will continue this journey until I die, telling other people about Jesus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.