Marci Clare

Marci Clare and her children Keenan, Zane Ames and Haley. Clare, an Abilene resident, recently competed in Ms. Wheelchair America. She was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Kansas earlier this year.

The 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Marci Clare joined with 20 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 15-21 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids.

After an intense week of competition, networking, and empowerment, Clare came away with a new sisterhood from across the nation, a renewed motivation to advocate, and the honor of being named the Rising Star Award winner.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.