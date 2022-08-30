The 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Marci Clare joined with 20 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 15-21 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids.
After an intense week of competition, networking, and empowerment, Clare came away with a new sisterhood from across the nation, a renewed motivation to advocate, and the honor of being named the Rising Star Award winner.
Clare is the eighteenth woman to represent the state of Kansas at the national competition since the creation of the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas organization in 2004. While in Grand Rapids, Clare participated in three personal interview sessions where she was scored based on her accomplishments, self-perception, communication, and projection skills. She also gave a speech on her chosen platform, “There’s No Place Like Home,” and heard from speakers on a variety of topics related to leadership and advocacy. Clare was able to enjoy some fun activities as well. All 21 titleholders enjoyed a fun day where they had a scavenger hunt, visited the Ford Museum, and learned wheelchair ballroom dancing. They also enjoyed themed evenings, including Dancing Through the Decades, Fairy Garden, and Under the Sea. The week culminated in the crowning ceremony, which was held Saturday, August 20, where Ali Ingersoll of North Carolina was named Ms. Wheelchair America 2023. The proceeding top four contestants were announced as follows: 1st Runner-Up- Sarah Nassar of Michigan; 2nd Runner-Up- Tatianna Davis of South Carolina; 3rd Runner-Up- Brooke Brown of Arizona; and 4th Runner-Up- Caitlin Chasar of Pennsylvania. Clare received an award created specifically by the judges to recognize a contestant who has accomplished much and demonstrated growth in a short amount of time.
Clare, of Abilene, was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Kansas in March of 2022. Since receiving her title, she has worked to fulfill the MWKS mission, which is to educate, advocate, and empower all people on a state level. Clare has been traveling to different areas meeting Kansans of all ages, speaking to different groups, and participating in local events. Some of her notable appearances have included attending a parade in Abilene, the Wichita Art Museum Birthday Bash, Challenge Games, and Crowning the Capital event. She has also visited with children at a local elementary school, with residents at Village Manor, and with community members at a local water park, Kenwood Cove. Clare has also been mentoring Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas 2022, Leslie Lane, throughout her year, and both titleholders have been able to attend various events together. Clare is currently planning many more appearances and will continue traveling across the state in order to spread her platform and advocate for Kansans with disabilities.
Clare will continue to fulfill the MWKS mission in the coming months and is available for speaking engagements and appearances. For more information, please contact Carrie Greenwood, State Coordinator, at (785) 633-7255 or via email at mswheelchairkansas@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas web site at www.mswheelchairkansas.org.
