JRI Hospitality, which operates four restaurant brands throughout the country, has purchased the historic Mr. K’s Farmhouse in Abilene and will take over operations in early June, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The purchase is a departure from the company’s four current brands, but with JRI being based in Salina, its leadership welcomed the opportunity to take over operations of the local landmark, the press release said.
Mr. K’s Farmhouse owners Todd and Tammy Kuntz both said they are excited by the new ownership and feel it’s a good thing for the Abilene community.
Todd Kuntz said the sale will officially take place in mid-May and he and Tammy will stay on for a time helping out with training and other tasks during the transition.
With the sale of the Farmhouse, Todd said many people have incorrectly assumed that he and Tammy are retiring. They are not.
“I’m too young to retire,” he said, explaining that he and Tammy made the decision to sell while they were still young enough to take their time, waiting for the right person.
“The restaurant has been for sale for four years,” Todd explained. “We were planning for the future and we knew it would take awhile for us to find the right buyer. We didn’t want to reach a point where we were too old to keep going and just have to close it one day.
“People have been worried we were closing and that Abilene would lose another restaurant,” he continued. “That was not in our plans ever. We planned ahead so we would never have to do that. Fortunately, we’ve found the right person who we believe can take our restaurant to the next step, put the proper money into it and do the things we would never have dreamed of doing.”
JRI Hospitality is owned by Jason Ingermanson of Salina. Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates over 70 restaurants, including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande and Chompie’s Restaurants.
Late last week, JRI Hospitality announced that it had purchased Abilene’s Taco Grande restaurant and plans to rebrand it into an Original Grande sometime into the future.
Todd said Ingermanson plans to keep the Mr. K’s Farmhouse name and all employees will be retained.
“That was very important to him,” Todd said. “He plans to stay open during the transition without closing at all. It was important to him that we don’t lay staff off and wanted to make sure he retained all of our employees, and obviously he probably will be hiring more people too.”
According to the news release, JRI is projected to expand its reach with 20 projects per year in the next few years, with the goal of ensuring everyone in the United States can enjoy its line of brands.
Mr. K’s Farmhouse has a colorful history. It was purchased and opened on Friday the 13th in 1939 by a woman named Lena, who operated the restaurant until she retired in 1974 and personally fed each guest — including former president Dwight Eisenhower.
After a 20-year hiatus, the property was purchased by Ed and June Kuntz, longtime restaurateurs in Abilene. The two-story farmhouse is an iconic local structure located at 407 S. Van Buren Street.
