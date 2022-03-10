Despite a snowstorm on Sunday and icy conditions Monday morning, several Dickinson County offices moved as planned into their offices in the newly renovated courthouse.
Movers from Kansas Van & Storage of Topeka were in Abilene Monday and Tuesday moving Dickinson County District Court, Community Corrections, Court Services and the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office into their new quarters.
District Court and the new County Attorney’s office are on the top floor of the courthouse. Community Corrections and Court Services are located on the main floor.
Until the move, the various court offices were located at Sterl Hall for the past year as renovations were underway. The County Attorney’s office remained in its former location east of the courthouse until the move.
Other county departments and offices are expected to move back into the courthouse in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.