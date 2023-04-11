Wendy Moulton
Wendy Moulton, library director of the Abilene Public Library, has spent the last 10 years dedicated to the Abilene community through her love of books. Born and raised in Concordia, Kansas, Moulton began working at the Frank Carlson library at 14 shelving books. Moulton's passion for books and libraries only grew from there, as she continued working at the library through high school and went on to graduate from college with a bachelor's in English and drama. 

Moulton's first full-time job at a library was in Junction City as a children's librarian before she became the library director of the Clay Center Carnegie Library in 2010. In 2011, she completed her master's degree in library science. Moulton then arrived in Abilene in 2023.

 

