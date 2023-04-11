Wendy Moulton, library director of the Abilene Public Library, has spent the last 10 years dedicated to the Abilene community through her love of books. Born and raised in Concordia, Kansas, Moulton began working at the Frank Carlson library at 14 shelving books. Moulton's passion for books and libraries only grew from there, as she continued working at the library through high school and went on to graduate from college with a bachelor's in English and drama.
Moulton's first full-time job at a library was in Junction City as a children's librarian before she became the library director of the Clay Center Carnegie Library in 2010. In 2011, she completed her master's degree in library science. Moulton then arrived in Abilene in 2023.
The most rewarding aspect of her job is helping people.
“Even little things you do can make people’s day or life so much better,” Moulton said. “I help people with their Kindles, phones, and things a lot; getting books or finding that piece of info that they really need for something.”
Moulton said library school can only prepare you for so much. It’s the on the job experience that puts you through the training of this job.
“I think I’ve learned a lot about presenting information to people and talking to boards and commissions and just being able to express what the library does and provides,” she said, “and there’s definitely a lot more math than I was ever prepared for.”
One of the challenges of leading a library is dealing with people in the public.
“They sometimes aren’t happy,” Moulton said. “If they have a complaint or issue, they come to me, and I deal with that. Every once in a while people inside the library aren’t getting along, but it’s usually pretty quiet.”
She said they’ve also dealt with small theft issues such as someone stealing an iPad or someone’s bike being stolen from outside.
“Sometimes we deal with security issues and things that come with members of the public using your public facility,” she said.
Upon joining the library, one of Moulton’s first goals was to add technology to the budget. The library needed computer replacements because some of them were getting old.
“Now we have a technology plan to replace them on a rotating schedule where we get certain new ones every year,” Moulton said. “We keep up with all the current software and programs for the staff and the patrons to be able to use for searching, writing resumes, and all that stuff,” she said.
A second thing she is proud of was being able to stop the turnover rate by creating a salary scale and giving raises.
“Having a great staff is the most important thing about the library to me,” Moulton said. “You have to have the right people to help and be patient, and provide great service to the community.”
Something else she implemented was the elimination of fines and fees for late books. Moulton said many libraries are doing the same and for good reasons
“It makes things a lot easier. My staff doesn’t have to argue with people over 10 cents for a book and it helps with the kids who might not have a way to get to the library to return books,” Moulton said. “It’s up to their parents or guardians to bring them back, so it ultimately punished the kids who didn’t have that responsibility in their lives. As long as they return them in good condition, even if it’s six months late, we’ll get them back to their status where they can check out books again.”
The 10-year stalwart of the library explained there is not typically an undergraduate degree in library science. Students have to get their master’s degree and then officially become a librarian. A lot of director jobs have those requirements.
“You start by learning how people look for information, how people search for things, how people process information so that you can be able to use those skills to provide that for people,” she said. “That’s where you start… You learn that there’s a book for everyone, and every book has its person. That’s a principle we are taught.”
Those studying to be a librarian learn website design, electives such as collection development, which was one of Moulton’s favorites.
“[It’s] being able to strategically pick out the materials that are of interest to your community and how to catalog them, programming and things like that too,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had its effects on the library as well. The staff were frustrated they couldn’t provide the service their community needed. However, they were able to provide curbside services for books. They also did some rearranging that paid dividends.
“We made positive changes by moving the checkout desk closer to the front door and help direct them. People don’t have to walk through the whole library to pick up a book,” she said.
Over the next 10 years, Moulton believes books will still be an, “important part,” of people’s lives, she said. With that being said, she will not stop looking for new technologies to improve the experience of her community.
“For this library we are going to start updating our strategic plan and hopefully maybe working more on our space. We have four floors and we’re just trying to figure out the best way to use all of it for the benefit of the community,” Moulton said. “What works in some communities might not work in Abilene, and Abilene might have needs that other communities don’t have. So that’s always my priority when I’m looking for services.”
Lastly, Moulton appreciates the support the library has and would encourage others to share their experiences there.
“I think the library of course is a community center where anyone from every walk of life is welcome no matter what you do for a living, no matter where you live in town, you are always welcome in the library,” Moulton said. “We have free access to services for everyone and, I think what people can do. If you love the library, tell people about it, bring your kids to story-time, tell other families about it, share about the impact the library has had on your life with other people of the community. They can always come to me if they have ideas or services they are looking for. We are always looking for things the community is interested in doing.”
