More than 48 motorcycle riders and supporters participated in the Beckett’s Memorial Ride Saturday. Travis and Dallas Burton organized the run to raise funds, raise awareness of infant loss and in memory of their son, Becket Burton.
“We put on this ride to get more people to realize there’s infant loss and try to raise money for families who go through that and then give money back to Stormont Veil Health who help with infants who are born early,” Travis Burton said.
July 23 marks the anniversary of the birth of Beckett Burton. Beckett lived for 13 hours and two minutes after he was born.
The revenue generated by the event will be donated and split between three groups. 50 percent will go to a family nominated by the Burtons, Kyler Markley and Kayleigh Nicola.
“They lost their son last year shortly after we did, and then he was just in a bad motorcyle accident. Right before that, their little girl was born a week before he was in his accident,” Travis Burton said.
Travis and Dallas Burton said Kyler had surgery the day prior to the ride. His condition is “rough.”
A total of 25 percent of the funds will go to Stormont Veil Health in Topeka, Kansas toward their Neonatal intensive care unit. The last 25 percent will go to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Photography. The photograph business provides a free gift of remembrance portraits to parents experiencing the death of a baby, according to a website.
The main attraction of the event was the 130-mile poker run. Riders traveled to Suzy-Q Neighborhood Grill in Wakefield, Milford Tropics in Milford, Aid Station Pub & Pizza in Chapman, Hell Rayzors Roadhouse in Herington, then return to Old Abilene Town.
The event also featured a 50/50 raffle for various items and an auction.
Travis and Dallas Burton said they plan on continuing the event for future year.
