More than 48 motorcycle riders and supporters participated in the Beckett’s Memorial Ride Saturday. Travis and Dallas Burton organized the run to raise funds, raise awareness of infant loss and in memory of their son, Becket Burton.

“We put on this ride to get more people to realize there’s infant loss and try to raise money for families who go through that and then give money back to Stormont Veil Health who help with infants who are born early,” Travis Burton said.

 

