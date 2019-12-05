Note: This is the final installment in a series of articles regarding the USD 435 District Learning Update presented to Abilene Board of Education members during the Nov. 11 meeting.
Do Abilene High School graduates have the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a postsecondary education program?
Statistics from the AHS Class of 2017 — the most recent year available — show most students do have the skills. Statistics also show a significant improvement over the previous four years.
Measuring a district’s postsecondary education progress is one of the outcomes established by the Kansas State Board of Education in 2016 and involves looking at a school’s graduation rate, post secondary attendance and completion rate.
“This is data we have a lot of influence on and no control of,” Abilene Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper told board members. “I’d say we have quite a bit of control of graduation rate, but what they (graduates) do after they leave us, we don’t control but we influence. That’s how I like to look at that.”
Figuring success
“The definition for post secondary graduation rate sounds simple but it’s not,” Cooper said.
The graduation rate is based on students who graduate in four years after starting high school as a ninth grader, accounting for kids who move in and out, Cooper explained.
Cooper and Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith completed a summary last year of graduates, Cooper explained. “We talked about kids that might move in as a junior with only six credits — we had that happen — and that counts in our graduation rate. But if they don’t graduate, they’re a dropout.”
Success rate is a relatively new measure, added just a couple years ago, Cooper said. “You graduate high school and within two years you’ve either earned an industry-recognized certificate while in high school or while you’re out — a post-secondary certificate — or you graduate from a two or four-year college or you enrolled in the first year of college and went back and started your second year of college right after high school and didn’t take a year off.
“That’s the success rate,” he said.
Data used to determine success rate comes from the National Student Clearinghouse gathered from the colleges’ students are attending.
“It doesn’t account for military, for kids that go into the workforce or into a business unless they have a certificate like a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), welding certificate, electrician’s certificate, something like that would count,” Cooper said.
The third component in determining post-secondary progress is the “effective rate” figured by multiplying the graduation and success rates to indicate overall effectiveness in graduating students and getting them into a postsecondary education program, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards website.
92 percent
graduated in 2017
The most recent data available for Abilene High School is from the 2017 graduating class, which shows a 92 percent graduation rate. Cooper said students have to be out of school for at least two years to obtain necessary data.
“We had 92 percent of our students graduate in 2017 that started four years earlier, almost 65 percent of those met that success rate — they either have a certificate, they’ve got a college degree or they went back for their second year of college right after school and didn’t take a year off,” Cooper said.
“So, if we took our freshmen in 2014 and all the kids that moved in and out (between freshman and senior year), 59.4 percent of those kids met that success criteria,” Cooper explained.
Abilene High School’s five-year average is around a 48 percent effective rate, which is lower than the state’s prediction, which says it should be at 50 to 52 percent, Cooper noted.
However, once 2013 data is no longer included in the five-year average, AHS’ effective rate should be closer to the projected range, he said.
“We have some highlights. To me, the best one is post-secondary kids’ success. It’s what they do when they leave us (after graduation),” Cooper said. “Virtually none of our kids need remediation in English. They can all go into English college comp and have no problems and very few kids need remediation in college algebra. They are successful when they leave us —65 percent of them were.”
State board
outcomes
Besides graduation and post-secondary data, the Kansas State Board of Education has established four other outcomes to meet their mission of “preparing Kansas’ students for lifelong success through rigorous, quality academic instruction, career training and character development.”
Those outcomes include Kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study (IPS) and social-emotional factors measured locally.
Cooper said the state is working on coming up with a rubric in January on how to do individual plans of study. As for social/emotional factors measured locally, the state has not yet decided how to address that.
Kindergarten
readiness
Measuring whether a preschooler is ready for kindergarten is fairly new.
“Last year was the first year we did a kindergarten readiness screener called the Ages and Stages questionnaire,” Cooper said, noting it examines communication and motor skills.
Kennedy Primary School Principal Twyla Sprouse said during enrollment, kindergarten parents were asked to voluntarily participate in a developmental screener and a social-emotional screener.
“We had a good return rate of 84 percent,” Sprouse said. “It really taught us and told us where our kids are in the eyes of the parents. If they had concerns and we were already seeing things at the beginning of the year, then we could talk.
“The whole goal is getting them through our process and getting them connected with services throughout the schools,” she added.
According to the screeners completed by parents, about 52 percent of kindergarteners are ready for school social-emotionally and developmentally; however, they feel only 40 percent of students are ready to start learning academically.
“We’ve had a lot of talk about preschool and that need and I think it’s nice when we’re working on something we have data to say we have a need in our community,” Cooper said.
“If 80 percent of our students would come socially, emotionally and developmentally ready for school, that gives us the number of kids we can put interventions in place and be ready to help them,” Cooper added. “If only 52 percent (are ready), it’s a little overwhelming.”
On the positive side, most kids’ abilities improve just by attending kindergarten. After being in school nine weeks “that took care of about half the ones who were at risk,” Cooper said. “Just coming to school, being at school, being taught their letters.”
Other
Cooper said the district has to meet a number of federal compliances, but one area that was out of compliance in 2010 was Indicator 5: Least Restrictive Environment in the Individuals with Disability Education Act.
Indicator 5 addresses the number of students receiving special education services (not including gifted) who are in general education classrooms 80 percent or more of their day.
Since then, Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith discovered resources that implemented some “co-teaching where there’s two or more people in a classroom, sharing responsibility,” Cooper said. “We went from 56 to 70 percent. We know students learn better when they’re in that general ed classroom and exposed to that general ed curriculum.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
