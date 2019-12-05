The Abilene High School Class of 2017 had a 92 percent graduation rate. Of those, almost 65 percent met the state’s success rate, meaning they have a certificate, a college degree or went back for their second year of college right after school and didn’t take a year off. The class effective rate is 59.4 percent. Effective rate is figured by multiplying the graduation and success rates to indicate overall effectiveness in graduating students and getting them into a postsecondary education program.