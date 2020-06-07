Only the Dickinson County District Court, the sheriff’s office and jail will be open on Monday as the courthouse is without air conditioning.
County Administrator Brad Homman said the air conditioning unit failed on Friday. A temporary unit is arriving Monday morning.
“It will take most of the day to get it going,” Homman said Sunday.
Since the courthouse is currently going through a remodel, a new unit was not purchased.
The treasurer's office, county clerk's office, register of deeds' office and administrative offices will all be closed on Monday.
Before doing business at the courthouse patrons should contact the office first.
