TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court Friday issued two new administrative orders to add direction to courts and clarity to court users about how courts function during the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“The need to reduce in-person contact as much as possible is paramount to our state’s COVID-19 response,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “These orders clarify points in the judicial branch’s actions to reduce or eliminate in-person contact with court staff and judges to protect the health of our workforce and the health of people who need our services.”
“We rescheduled all hearings from March 20 through May 1 until either May or June,” said Cindy MacDonald, clerk of the Dickinson County District Court. “Because of the judges needing to continue with emergency operations, there are phone conferences and first appearances that they will still conduct.:
Essential functions are outlined in the Administrative Order 2020-PR-32, and generally include:
• determining probable cause for persons arrested without a warrant;
• first appearances;
• bond hearings;
• warrants for adults and juveniles;
• juvenile detention hearings;
• care and treatment emergency orders;
• protection from abuse and protection from stalking temporary orders;
• child in need of care hearings and orders;
• commitment of sexually violent predators; and
• isolation and quarantine hearings and orders.
