The City of Abilene Public Works Department will be applying mosquito control spray Wednesday and Thursday between 7 p.m. and midnight both nights.
If winds are greater than 10 mph or if it is raining, the spraying will be postponed until the following night.
The areas covered the first night will most likely be all streets north of 14th Street, all streets and alleys east of Buckeye and all the streets and alleys south of the UP-railroad tracks. The second night will cover all the rest of town west of Buckeye, from the UP-railroad tracks north to 14th Street.
During application in your area, residents are advised to keep windows closed. The pesticide used is one of the safest to humans and pets available, but for a short time the smell and noise can be annoying to some.
For more information contact the Public Works Department (785) 263-3510, if you have any questions or concerns.
