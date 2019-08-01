This weekend, fairgoers will witness the majesty of 4-H Royalty, the wildness of 4-H livestock shows, and the demonstration of hard work at the 4-H gallery in Sterl Hall. Fair time is the one week a year that the town’s spotlight falls on 4-Hers. However, 4-H stands for much more than a ribbon at the fair.
Rising senior and First Attendant of the fair court Hannah Snowball knows the extensive value of participating in 4-H. She is currently completing projects in foods, horticulture, and leadership in her 10th year with the club.
Food for thought
As the Foods Junior Leader of the Holland Sunflowers club, Hannah helps organize and lead her club’s meetings. Her experience serves her well:.
“I’ve done foods for a long time. That’s one of the projects I’ve done forever,” she said.
Last year, Hannah won a state award for her leadership in Foods.
“We have record books. For each one of the projects, you have a KAP which is basically a summary of each one of your projects that you’ve done,” she said of the award.
After completing the record book, members submit it to the county for judging.
“If you get first in it, you’ll move to regionals and then state.” Snowball said. “When you get to state you have to not only show your KAP for that project but you have to do a five minute video explaining the major highlights of your project.”
Hannah’s project was a demonstration of her leadership in Foods.
Her success in Foods opened doors of opportunities. After winning a state award, she qualified for National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia last November.
“We did community service down there and we met a bunch of different people from many different states. We got to meet them and talk about what they do for 4-H, because it differs for them. They had different workshops there, so it was a great leadership opportunity and a great learning opportunity for me,” she said.
This year, Hannah has plenty of options for project entries.
“I’m at the part where I can do cakes and pies and cinnamon rolls all from scratch so that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said.
Beyond foods, Hannah plans to enter projects in Horticulture.
“I’m bringing three different kinds of potatoes,” she said.
On top of her projects, Hannah will be busy this week attending to her royal duties.
“You have to be in the parade. You have to help at various livestock shows: the beef show, the bucket calf show and the sheep show. You’re also required to make an appearance during the rodeo. They tour you around the arena before it starts. And then we help with the livestock sale on Monday,” Snowball said.
To Snowball, 4-H means more than winning awards and becoming royalty. She appreciates the ways that 4-H developed her leadership skills, community service, and confidence.
Leadership
As the Junior Foods Leader, Hannah works to improve the younger members’ skills.
“I help at the meetings and help them to figure out what they’re going to make for the fair and teach them the skills for being able to cook the proper way,” she said. Her main responsibilities include “being there for younger members and trying to help them understand more about 4-H and their project and answer questions.”
She describes her most rewarding leadership experience as “getting to see them [younger members] do something on their own for the first time and do it right. Even if it’s just measuring something and they did it on their own. Just seeing them understand how to do it and being proud of themselves is always something that’s really cool to see.”
Service
Through her projects, Hannah experienced the value of community service.
“A lot of things we do give back to the community,” she said.
Her service reaches many different community organizations.
“I helped out with the ABC program where I taught kids healthier alternatives for snacks and exercise. I’ve always helped out with the Eisenhower Marathon, making food, and helped out at the Abilene food pantry, bringing in donations from our club and from my family.”
She believes that 4-H “overall just teaches you more ways to give back to the community. I feel like it honestly just makes you a better person. It teaches you a lot of things that I feel like you wouldn’t learn like responsibility.”
Responsibility is a must for those in 4-H, Hannah says.
“You have to be able to show up to the meetings on time, and get everything done and turned in by a deadline. I feel like it makes you more responsible and teaches you time management skills.”
Another major skill Hannah gained through 4-H is confidence.
“I used to not be able to get up and talk in front of people. 4-H helps with that a lot because you have to do project talks and you have to be able to stand up and address people and talk in front of people,” Snowball said.
A club for everyone
Hannah encourages every kid to join 4-H, both for the life skills members gain and for the wide-range of interests included in projects.
“There’s a lot of wide variety of things you can do with 4-H. If you’re wanting to learn something, I’m guaranteeing you there’s a project you can take to get you interested in it. For me, I got into it because I had a little bucket calf and I wanted to learn more about him. There was a bucket calf project for it. That’s what got me hooked.”
Snowball said that 4-H is an inclusive club.
“It’s not just for farm kids. I just think there’s anything and everything that kids can try that they’re going to like,” she said.
Contact Jackson Welsh at (785) 263-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.