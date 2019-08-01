Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.