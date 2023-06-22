June 1918 — America was embroiled in World War I; The Romanov royal family would soon be executed in Siberia; the Spanish flu was on its way to becoming the deadliest pandemic in history and in a little house on the Kansas prairie, a little southwest of Navarre, Evelyn York entered the world.
York celebrated her 105th birthday at Enterprise Estates June 13. The life-long Dickinson County resident credits good genes, on her dad’s side, for her longevity.
“My mother was only 85 (when she died),” York said. “My dad was 90, my grandpa was 93 but he had a sister, my great aunt lived to be 103. My niece … said she hopes she has some of my genes — she can have them all.”
York isn’t sure when her grandfather came to Dickinson County, but when he arrived, he took a course in Manhattan for farming and then bought a farm.
“The country schoolhouse was on our place,” she said. “Grandpa gave them an acre … a little northeast of our house. I never got taken to school, my dad walked ahead of me and made tracks in the snow — sometimes there were cattle in the field.”
Later she moved in with her grandparents who lived a few blocks from the old high school. She later returned to the high school as a language arts teacher.
“I wasn’t very good at it, I don’t think I was,” she said.
Thinking back to her early days growing up in rural Kansas, York said she remembers the threshing rings, which was a means for everyone to get their crops harvested, but it also became somewhat of a social event.
Before tractors or combines several farmers got together and hired the services of a professional thresherman. The work would begin on one farm with all the farmers in “the ring” helping on that farm until the work was finished. Then the entire ring of workers would move to the next farm to complete the work there until all the fields had been threshed.
“Their wives had this sewing club where they went and sewed for the hostess,” she said.
She also recalled the dust storms that gave the 1930s the moniker Dirty 30s. She and her husband were married Sept. 29, 1939, soon after World War II started and right in the middle of a severe drought.
“The … houses were not insulated like they are now,” she said. “The dust came right through the house, covered your furniture and everything, you had to wipe it off and be careful it didn't get into your food man.”
During those years it wasn’t just the drought and dust that farmers had to contend with. York said the jackrabbits played havoc on their land.
In the mid-1930s Kansas was plagued with hordes of black-tailed jackrabbits. They were migratory, ate green plants and their roots and adults could produce three to eight offspring every 32 days. According to the Kansas Historical Society, by 1935 the Wichita Beacon estimated there were 8,000,000 rabbits in 30 western Kansas counties.
“Everybody had a shotgun when we went through the rabbit stage,” she said. “They were long eared, real long eared rabbits, and they had rabbit (hunts) and they’d bring in a whole bunch of rabbits. They got rid of those guys and just had the bunny kind — they're not as detrimental to crops.”
Although the guns served a purpose in the early 1900’s out on the farm, she would like to see people have fewer of them today.
Her one piece of advice to people today is to, “throw away your guns and your knives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.