Evelyn York celebrated her 105 birthday

Evelyn York celebrated her 105 birthday June 13 at Enterprise Estates.

June 1918 — America was embroiled in World War I; The Romanov royal family would soon be executed in Siberia; the Spanish flu was on its way to becoming the deadliest pandemic in history and in a little house on the Kansas prairie, a little southwest of Navarre, Evelyn York entered the world.

York celebrated her 105th birthday at Enterprise Estates June 13. The life-long Dickinson County resident credits good genes, on her dad’s side, for her longevity.

 

