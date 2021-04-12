The Abilene Planning Commission approved a small subdivision plat during a public hearing on Tuesday that will allow future development in the 1700 block of North Buckeye.
Located in the C-3 commercial zoned district, the property is located between Lumber House True Value and Astra Bank.
While none of the documents regarding the plat application specify the development plans, a couple members of the public said they understand a new dollar store will be built there.
The plat request was submitted by Kevin Guffey of Guffey Properties, LLC., of Belle, Mo.
“As of right now, the property owner has leased this land to Family Dollar,” said Kari Zook, City of Abilene zoning and planning director.
Travis Steerman, city inspector, said the only thing the city knows for sure is the area is a “building shell” for new and unused space.
Zook said city staff had not heard any comments from the public, except for inquiries from people wanting to know what’s going on at the property. Dirt work has been underway on the property during the last couple weeks.
Steerman told the commission the city had issued a dirt work permit.
“I explained to them they can do all the work they want to do, but if the plat didn’t get approved it would be their loss,” Steerman explained.
In recent years, the area has been an empty lot, but for decades it was the home of Priem’s Pride motel. The hotel and restaurant were demolished in the 2000s after the property was purchased by Dallas, Texas, developer Dan Hopkins who planned to build a strip mall at the location. He also was working on a housing development known as The Highlands, located on both sides of Flag Road on the northwest side of Abilene.
Unfortunately, the 2008 housing market crash brought a sudden halt to all those plans.
Drainage?
During Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Commission Chair Brenda Finn-Bowers said her main concern was drainage issues since that’s been a problem which has plagued areas of 21st Street and Faith Avenue.
However, information provided by City Attorney Aaron Martin in the form of an amendment provided answers to her drainage questions.
The amendment states that the property owner will maintain the detention basin and all piping and maintenance will follow the landowner, Finn-Bowers said.
“It’s not the responsibility of the city for its maintenance,” she explained. “The property owner shall be responsible for all public improvements with city subdivision regulations.
“That was my only concern,” Finn-Bowers continued. “I’m all for more development.”
A tax concern
One member of the public, Greg Huston, made the assertion that Hopkins had not been paying commercial taxes on the property but instead had only paid agricultural taxes after the buildings had been demolished.
“I want to know how it’s zoned C3 and why they were paying agricultural taxes on that?” Huston questioned.
Interim City Manager Marcus Rothchild said he could not answer the question whether commercial or agricultural taxes were being paid on the land and would have to do more research.
Finn-Bowers wondered if the ag taxes Huston referred to were being paid on The Highlands housing development on the edge of town rather than the property on Buckeye. Both developments under the Highland Homes name.
Huston said he was referring to the Buckeye property.
I know that’s not really what this is about,” Huston continued, speaking about the subdivision request on the agenda. “But when you got a big piece of property sitting on basically the hottest spot on Buckeye we have for commercial and he’s getting away with paying agricultural taxes...”
“Can we look into that?” Finn-Bowers asked Rothchild. She asked him to provide information to the planning commission.
Finn-Bowers explained that she was a member of the Abilene City Commission at the time and she remembered that a portion of The Highlands housing development on the edge of town was changed to agricultural, but did not know anything about the land on Buckeye being changed to agricultural.
Rothchild said he would do some research and report back.
Huston asked if the entire property on Buckeye had been sold. Finn-Bowers said the subdivision being considered is only 1 1/2 acres.
When Hopkins purchased the property it was divided into plats for a retail development, but nothing ever sold, Finn-Bowers recalled.
“He was asking Dallas prices in Abilene, Kansas which is why it’s been sitting there so long,” Finn-Bowers said. “Evidently now he’s decided he’s going to sell off pieces now for development.”
Road
Another member of the public, along with planning board member Bill Marshall, both asked about a street planned for the area. The roadway, according to city documents, would be built the length of the property on the north side upon plat approval to provide access.
Planning and Zoning Director Hood said the road would be a 30-foot access easement on Guffey’s property and a 30-foot access easement on Hopkin’s Highland Homes property and both will have a development agreement with the City of Abilene.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.