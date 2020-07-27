Dickinson County, North Central Regional Planning Commission, and Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation have partnered to apply for funds and are pleased to announce that Dickinson County has been awarded $132,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds. “Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are an important tool in supporting small Kansas communities. Now, as communities come together in their response to COVID-19, additional CDBG resources are being made available through the CDBG-CV program,” according to the Kansas Deptment of Commerce
Grants were available in two categories – Economic Development and Meal Programs. Dickinson County received funds under the Economic Development category.
Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities.
“These are challenging times and many counties are looking for ways to support their local businesses and employees,” said Dickinson County Commission Chairman Lynn Peters. “ The CDBG-CV funds are a great tool in that effort. On behalf of the Dickinson County Commission and County Leadership, we are happy that we could work with North Central Regional Planning Commission and Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation in this venture and we are so pleased it was a success.”
More information will be released in the coming days. For any questions, please call or email Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation at (785) 200.3518 or adminasst@dkedc.com
