The world remains diligently cautious of anything virus-related (thanks to COVID-19), but it it seemed like it was getting back on its feet. People no longer look at a headache or a cough as though it’s certain death, as they did back in March 2020 when the pandemic first struck. Now the community is not completely in the clear on COVID-19 just yet, but it does seem people have grown used to the virus.
COVID-19 aside, however, there might be another illness in the fold we have to be aware of. Monkeypox is not a new infection, though it may be new to some of us.
So what is Monkeypox? Well according to www.cdc.gov, Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It stems from the same family tree as smallpox but has no relation to chickenpox. In a recent interview, Dickinson County Health Officer John Hultgren stated, “It is transmissible, but it is one of the more difficult diseases to contract.” That is great news, but that doesn’t mean we should take the monkeypox virus lightly though.
Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, according to cdc.gov . Monkeypox showed up in a human for the first time in 1970. Before the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in several Central and Western African Countries. Previously, almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs, or through imported animals, according to cdc.gov . As for the 2022 outbreak, “there are currently 3500 cases nationwide, but only 2 of them in Kansas,” said Hultgren. Kansas appears to be doing a good job of containing the virus — hopefully Kansans can keep it that way.
The symptoms of monkeypox are pretty typical. Symptoms include; fever, headaches and back aches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, rash, chills, and even respiratory symptoms like a sore throat, coughing, or nasal congestion, according to cdc.gov — unpleasant symptoms, to say the least.
Like most viruses it is transmissible, but how it spreads is a whole different story. These are all the ways the CDC says it spreads. One way the virus spreads is if a person has direct contact with the infectious rash of a victim, or bodily fluids. Another way is by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, and even sex. One could also become infected by touching items (such as clothing and linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids. Pregnant women can also spread the virus to their fetuses through the placenta.
People can prevent the virus with these three steps to stand a better chance of staying healthy. Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, or have sex with someone infected. Lastly, wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer, according to cdc.gov .
Monkeypox is no joke, but people have lasted this long with COVID-19. So, who is to say we can’t beat monkeypox if it ever seriously reared its head in the community?
