A new tradition will hit Abilene on November 19.
Pink Friday focuses on creating a new shopping day for local businesses — and one that’s distanced from all the hustle & bustle of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Pink Friday was created by the Boutique Hub, an online site focused on connecting small businesses. The Boutique Hub’s CEO Ashley Alderson wanted small businesses to have their own weekend to shine before the holiday rush.
For Abilene, Aksent Boutique reached out to Abilene Convention and Visitor Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks to celebrate Pink Friday.
“It’s a fun new holiday that gives shoppers a jumpstart on their shopping and puts Abilene first,” Roller-Weeks said. “Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners, but it also allows for customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts. The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.”
Businesses across Abilene have decided to participate in Pink Friday with some retailers offering Pink Friday specific deals, so residents and visitors get the best deals in town. But for the business owners, the discounts are worth seeing their stores filled with shoppers and becoming Santa’s helpers in finding gifts for the holiday season.
“I tell people to shop local because the money stays in Abilene and it helps to give the businesses hope for the future,” Owner of Countrypolitan and Other Jones Store Judy Jones said.
“If you want your stores to stay here, shop local,” Manager of Rivendell Bookstore Lisa Smegal said. “Abilene has everything people could look for for the holidays. You know, there’s toys, there’s gifts for everybody. Abilene has everything people need so buy local or bye bye local.”
The Owner of Material Girls Quilt Shop Barb Creach just has a simple reminder for holiday shoppers “just do it” when it comes to shopping locally.
