Abilene Police Chief Mike Mohn resigned Tuesday afternoon.
City Manager Jane Foltz, who as city manager is also supervisor of the police department, said she accepted the resignation.
Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins was appointed interim.
“We will replace that position as soon as possible,” Foltz said late Tuesday.
Mohn has been with the Abilene Police Department since 1997, appointed as chief in 2016.
