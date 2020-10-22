Colby Mohn, 19, was sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison in Dickinson County District Court Wednesday afternoon but was placed on immediate supervised probation.
Mohn had entered guilty pleas of reduced charges of aggravated battery and failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm back in August.
Judge Benjamin Sexton sentenced Mohn to 60 days in the county jail to be suspended to use that time at the discretion of the supervising officer.
“Negotiations were not entered into lightly,” said Krista Blaisdell, special prosecutor for the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office.
Blaisdell recommended the standard eight months for each count to run consecutively for a total of 16 months and the defendant be placed on immediate supervised probation for a period of 18 months which was the sentence issued by Sexton.
The charges stem from a crash at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 17 in which a vehicle Mohn was alleged to have been driving rolled several times in which passengers, including Mohn, were injured.
Mohn also entered pleas of guilty of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence stemming from a Feb. 9 incident.
Mohn received 12 months probation, a fine of $750 and is to serve either 100 hours of community service or 48 hours in jail.
