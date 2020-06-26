The Phase Out plan for COVID-19 which was expected to start Monday was modified Thursday.
“We were all hoping we would be over this so we could get on with our regular lives,” said Dr. Brian Holmes, the Dickinson County Health Officer. “Cases are going up in the county and surrounding counties.”
The new Version 6-25 Plan continues to require both the customers and providers to wear masks at salons, barber shops, tattoo and massage parlors. Also, appointments must be spaced so that there is adequate time to clean throughly between customers.
For long-term care facilities, the plans reads: “Outside visitors are not allowed and will be reviewed on a weekly basis by the facility and county health officer.”
“I do want everyone to be more vigilant in the use of masks at work and in the public,” Holmes said.
With the exception of one nursing home in the county, other residents and employees continue to test negative for the virus. The one exception has been isolated and in quarantine at home.
Holmes said the man that died and then tested positive had not been active and was staying at his home.
The new order which goes into effect Friday eliminates keeping a log of customers. It strongly recommends all employees, customers and those out in the public, wear masks.
Here are some of the changes:
• Runny nose and nasal congestion has been added to the symptoms;
• All restaurant dining is allowed but diners and wait lines must adhere to social guidelines;
• Reservations are encouraged;
• Religious services should adhere to social distancing guidelines;
• Strongly encourage fans to wear masks at recreation, music, dance and fitness activities, especially when seating doesn’t allow for social distancing;
• Social distancing and hand sanitizer availably throughout for bowling alleys, theaters and museums.
• Gyms and fitness center customers must be screened for fever and/or illness;
