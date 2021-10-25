Local pharmacists are preparing to give booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines after the CDC endorsed booster shots for both Oct. 21. The decision comes roughly a month after the CDC approved booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine.
Cameron Mooney, pharmacy manager at Patterson Healthcare Pharmacy, and Angela Horsfall, pharmacy manager at AuBurn Pharmacy, both said the endorsement is “good.”
Both managers believe the majority of Abilene citizens have taken the Moderna vaccine, so the endorsement will allow them to have full immunity the same as those who have taken the Pfizer vaccine.
“I think it’s been out a reasonable amount of time. They’ve seen the side effects. The question is long-term side effects.” Mooney said. “But I think it’s been out long enough to see the short term side effects and, obviously, we are needing boosters because people who have gotten vaccinated are getting COVID again.”
In a press release by the CDC, the organization wrote for Moderna they recommend the same groups should get a booster shot as those they recommend for the Pfizer booster: those 65 years or older and those over the age of 17 who have underlying medical conditions, those who live or work in high-risk settings or who live in long-term care settings. For Johnson & Johnson, the CDC recommends anyone age 18 or older who were vaccinated two or more months ago receive a booster shot. However, both Mooney and Horsfall said they recommend everyone receive a booster shot.
Mooney said Patterson only carries Moderna. Horsfall said AuBurn carries all three vaccines. Both said it would be approximately a week before their stores will offer the booster shots.
“We are taking the weekend to get our scheduling in place,” Horsfall said. “So we are telling people to call next week and we will get them on the schedule for whichever one they are needing.”
Both managers said the Moderna booster shot requires half of the original vaccine amount, so there will be less of a chance for pharmacies to run out of booster shots compared to when they were first administering vaccines.
“I would tell people to be patient. We are going to be getting a lot of people who are now qualifying for boosters,” Horsfall said. “I can’t speak for other pharmacies or the health department on how they will handle it, but we are going to try and serve everyone as soon as we can, but please be patient for when we schedule you.”
