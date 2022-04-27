“In the past, we’ve proven we don’t have any leaks. We’re willing to do that again. We want the system the taxpayers have already paid for to be in effect and used. Use those individual meters. That’s what we’ve always wanted and we will do what we need to do to try to make sure the city is happy with our processes,” said James Stout Jr., owner of two mobile home parks in Abilene.
City staff proposed a new water utility billing ordinance during the April 18 Abilene Commission study session. The ordinance would generally change the billing for multi-family facilities to be based on the readings of a master water meter instead of units’ individual water meters. James Stout Jr. and former owner James Stout Sr. are against the ordinance and have issues with the staff’s claims of safety issues and water loss with the current billing system.
“None of the (commissioners) know their predecessors are the ones that required us to do what we’ve done,” Stout Sr. said.
Stout Jr. owns the Sunrise Village and Cottonwood Mobile Home Parks. His daughter owns the apartment building city, which is on NW 2nd Street, staff mentioned during the study session. His daughter’s husband owns the Heartland mobile home park. Stout Jr.’s father, James Stout Sr., used to own all three mobile homes and the apartment building. City staff said there are 7-8 mobile home parks in Abilene.
Stout Jr. and Stout Sr. gave several reasons as to why they did not like the ordinance. First, they said they have not seen accurate enough data from the master meters to agree to have billing be based on them. Stout Jr. said he and other owners would also have to add “a significant amount of time” each month for him to calculate the water bill for his tenants. Lastly, they have always complied with the city’s decisions over the past 25 years and have invested their money into the necessary changes.
“In 2011, I told them that if the data was showing consistency at that time, it made sense to me that we pay the difference. But the data never did, they never provided data that was consistent enough for use to say ‘hey, that makes sense,’” Stout Jr. said.
Stout Jr. and Stout Sr. said they did not know about the proposed ordinance until they read the Reflector-Chronicle article “City staff propose ordinance to bill exclusively from master water meters,” published April 21. They said the city has not discussed the ordinance with them or Stout Jr.’s daughter.
Stout Jr. provided master meter data the city had given him from between 2009 to 2011 for his mobile park homes and gave three examples as to how inconsistent the meters can be. For his first example, one lot in 2011 read -1,200 gallons in January and -2,600 in June. The normal gallons for that lot was between 4,000-2,000. Another lot in 2009 averaged 170,000 gallons, rose to 2,517,400 gallons in October, then went down to 10,400 gallons in November. The last example was for a lot that varied between 13,600-36,300 gallons among five months. In April, the amount went to zero gallons, and in July, the amount rose to 129,000 gallons.
Stout Sr. said he had one of the master meters tested by a state official when he still owned the parks. The result was that the meter was inaccurate by 7 percent.
“This is all old data, but you got to understand our skepticism,” Stout Jr. said.
The most recent data Stout Jr. said he has seen was from 2016. Stout Jr. said the data was “so erratic.” He has not been given or seen any other date that is more recent.
Addressing city staff’s claim that there are some leaks in some water lines, Stout Jr. said he has proven to the city his water lines do not have any leaks.
“I don’t believe these losses are totally accurate based on the meter differences or the four meters that we did have that they’ve basically said yes we do know we have had some meter issues,” Stout Jr. said.
The Stouts’ reaction to the water loss numbers was to the misreported number of 4.3 million gallons of water loss the city gave before Ron Marsh, city manager, gave a correction during the April 25 city regular meeting. The correct number is 602,833. Stout said the correction strengthens their argument that the ordinance not needed.
As for the safety issue claim, Stout Jr. said checking individual water meters in the family’s apartment and mobile home parks is not a safety issue as the city claimed it was. All their tenants go through background checks before signing contracts, and his tenants have not antagonized city staff for tending to meters. In the staff’s presentation during the study session, there was a video showing a Public Works employee having to walk into the NW 2nd Street apartment and into the basement to check the individual meters. The staff also said having to enter onto private property and go underneath some trailers to access the meters also is a safety concern.
Stout Sr. said he has been dealing with the city about water meters since he first bought a mobile home park in 1995. The city manager at the time requested Stout Sr. to place an individual meter underneath each trailer. Stout Sr. said he complied. In 2000, Stout Sr. said the city decided to replace the individual meters with a new meter and requested parks to move the individual meters together in a “pit” away from the trailers so city staff could read the meters like they would with a building. Stout Sr. and Stout Jr. said they had to cover the costs of moving the meters and building the pits. Stout Sr. said they have spent around $100,000 in complying with what the city’s wants have been for the meters over the past years.
“Every time we get different groups of (commissioners) in there, here comes (city staff) again with this,” Stout Sr. said.
Stout Jr. said out of the 99 lots between Sunrise Village, Heartland and Cottonwood mobile home parks, only two individual meters are still underneath a trailer. The tenants on those lots have lived there since before Stout Sr. bought the park and never have their meters turned on or off. The rest are grouped together in pits.
The proposed ordinance would also force Stout Jr. to purchase the software to read the master meters to his properties. In the past, Stout Sr. said Stout Jr. and him used to read the amounts on the meters back in the 1990s. When the city installed new meters in around 2000, all the readings were wired from the meters to all connected to an electric pole. Now, city staff reads the meters by the meters sending radio signals to their computers that Stout Jr. and Stout Sr. difficulty reading.
Another claim city staff made was that the majority of water meter shut offs come from mobile home parks. Stout Jr. said he performs on average two shut offs per month.
During the study session, Commissioner John Kollhoff recommended city staff research if the city could keep charging the monthly minimum fees on the individual meters and switching to billing off the master meter. Stout said every multi-family facility owner probably would bring a class action lawsuit against the city if that somehow happened because that fee would affect all multi-family facilities.
Overall, Stout Jr. said he would like to work with the city on this issue. Stout Jr. also said Marsh and Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, have told him they are thinking of meeting with the mobile home park owners to discuss the issue.
“We don’t get feedback from the Public Works Department very often. This just kind of comes to a head every five, 10 years,” Stout Jr. said.
