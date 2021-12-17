Until Jan. 1, 2022, Old Abilene Town is decorated for a drive-through lights display titled, Miracle of Lights. The lights will be on from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
“We’ve had stacks and stacks of lights that we never knew what to do with, so I just decided to start plugging them in, see what we had. We had plenty to go around,” said Michael Hook, development coordinator for Old Abilene Town.
The drive-though takes drivers through the main entrance gate of the town, through the model town, taking a right to go past the museum and ends at the carriage house.
Several lighted Christmas trees line the road in the model town. There are also four projectors set up that show various Christmas scenes. One shows a snowman singing several Christmas songs, another a scene with Santa Claus with his elves, another of the elves working in the toy workshop and another is a nativity scene.
