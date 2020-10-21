A minor earthquake was recorded in southeastern Dickinson County early Tuesday morning.
According to the Kansas Geological Survey a 2.4 magnitude was recorded at 12:33 a.m. along Rain Road between 800 and 900 avenues.
A small 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area at 3:35 a.m. on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.