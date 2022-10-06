Despite delays, Midwest Meats is still working toward opening in 2022. Bryan Leith, plant manager for the future specialty meat store, said he estimated the store will be finished within two months if no more delays occur and gave an update on the store’s progress.
“I’m always over critical on the whole process because I just know there’s a lot of people who want us to open right now, and they’ve wanted us open. Like I was saying earlier, getting everything perfect for them, it’s for them mainly, but it’s also for the state as far as getting the facility up to standard,” Bryan Leith said. “You look at the timeline, from October 2021 to now, the amount that has changed here and the amount that it’s now, getting to the point where it’s going to serve the community for years to come is something that I have to reassure myself it’s fine. It’s taken a while, and we’ve had to remind a few people, it’s taken a while, but it’s for the better good. It’s for you guys. We want to make sure it’s perfect before we jump the gun or open before we are actually ready.”
Leith said several delays have caused the open date of the store to be continuously moved back.
“There’s so many components. Spray foam, framing electric, getting everything cleared out in the back room. Just a lot. Coming from a Chinese restaurant, it’s understandable,” Leith said. “This place was empty five months ago. There were no walls, no panels, no doors, no equipment, and entire drop ceiling was down. It was a gutted building.”
The front retail section is almost complete, Leith said. Bunkers, service counter and other furniture needs will be installed once the wall paneling, which is sitting on the floor, has been installed.
Now, the Leith family is finishing working on backrooms. Particularly, they are currently working on creating a transition port for their trailer to connect to. An entry hole for the trailer, place panels onto the walls and adding equipment still needs to be complete. After that, they will finish working on their freezer, primary and secondary coolers, and processing room. An electrician then will be brought to finish the circuits. After state inspections, the store can then prepare to open. Leith said an area supervisor from the state has been checking in on their work periodically since they started the renovations.
“We’re pushing, we have been moving and we’ve been steadily progressing. It’s one of those things, we haven’t stopped,” he said. “It’s not like just we’ve ceased the building of the business of the business or the entity that’s now in Abilene that’s going to provide to the entire public. Best-case scenario, high hopes, fingers crossed, two months.”
A majority of the necessary equipment is being held at the Leith’s home. Some of the bigger equipment, such as a grinder and packaging system, has been moved in.
“As far as the work is concerned, everything else is finish work, it’s bringing state in, it’s fine-tuning everything that’s already existing,” he said.
Bryan Leith said they are not taking orders currently.
The Leiths have been working on the building for Midwest Meats since late November of 2021.
“I just want to cut meat.”
