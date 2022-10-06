Despite delays, Midwest Meats is still working toward opening in 2022. Bryan Leith, plant manager for the future specialty meat store, said he estimated the store will be finished within two months if no more delays occur and gave an update on the store’s progress.

“I’m always over critical on the whole process because I just know there’s a lot of people who want us to open right now, and they’ve wanted us open. Like I was saying earlier, getting everything perfect for them, it’s for them mainly, but it’s also for the state as far as getting the facility up to standard,” Bryan Leith said. “You look at the timeline, from October 2021 to now, the amount that has changed here and the amount that it’s now, getting to the point where it’s going to serve the community for years to come is something that I have to reassure myself it’s fine. It’s taken a while, and we’ve had to remind a few people, it’s taken a while, but it’s for the better good. It’s for you guys. We want to make sure it’s perfect before we jump the gun or open before we are actually ready.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.