After over two years of work, the craft butcher store Midwest Meats has opened its retail section last week.
“It feels really good. A lot of people have been waiting for it,” said Troy Leith, owner of the business.
While their retail is open, they are not done with the space, Leith said. They are planning to add a shelving unit to the middle of the retail floor and move coolers from the walls to the middle as well.
Leith said Midwest Meats is working for their mobile harvesting unit to become federally inspected, something they hope to be the first business in Kansas to achieve. They also want to purchase a smoker.
Leith said the business had to utilize the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s impact investing program to get the retail open. The COVID-19 pandemic’s influence raised prices generally much higher than the business budgeted for.
The Leith family first bought the property on 610 S. Buckeye Ave. in late 2020.
“The community has been very, very supportive and encouraging in what we are doing, and that’s gigantic,” Leith said. “That’s a huge deal for us to have the support and community involvement and encouragement.”
Midwest Meats is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
