Land in Abilene’s Industrial Park that was set for a hemp processing facility may now be a facility for beef processing.
The Abilene City Commission, on a 5-0 vote, approved a letter of intent on a real estate offer by Midwest Meats at its regular meeting on Monday.
The commission also approved to allow New Horizon Hemp to resend its letter of interest for lots 1 and 2 in the Industrial Park.
The two lots are owned by the city of Abilene.
Chuck Scott, director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Organization, said New Horizon Hemp Processing is looking at another location for its facility.
Troy Leith with Leith Enterprises offered to purchase from the city lot 1, 3 acres, for $18,000, $6,000 per acre. The offer accepted by the commission also includes a one year option on lot 2 which is 4.9 acres.
“We are very thankful that the Leiths had interest in that property and we could bring them forward for you to take action,” Scott said. “They are in a position to close on the property as soon as we can get a contract. We do not have financing as a contingency in this position so they can close fairly quickly.”
Meat processing
“The intent of Midwest Meats is to be a custom processing facility,” Troy Leith told the commission.
“What we call a craft butcher shop,” he said.
He said Midwest Meats is responding to a shortage of those services in this area.
“We have worked quite a bit with the Kansas Department of Ag on the needs out there and we are continuing to work with them on the design.”
He said they are working with Protein Processing out of Nebraska that will do the site planning.
“Our intent is, like I said, custom processing,” he said. “Our slogan is ‘Farm to Family’. Our intent is to stay a small local community based processing plant.”
He said initially there will be five employees, expanding eventually to 10.
He said the first two employees will be Brian Leith, an Abilene High School graduate who would move back as the plant manager and sister Morgan Leith, also an AHS graduate. Another brother could get involved.
“We think we are filling a lot of the missions and needs of Kansans and that is to bring the brightest of the young folks back to hometown for opportunity,” he said.
He said they have engaged with professionals in the planning.
“We’ve researched this,” he said.
Plans started last June.
“We’ve put a lot of thought behind it and a lot of work into it,” he said.
Custom
He said for the local cattle producers to gain a premium on the beef, it must be sold to an end user.
“To do that, you have to have someone that can come in and process that to your needs,” he said. “The thing we have discovered in some of our research is, it is hard to find someone doing what we call custom process and walk you through that.
“Our whole intent on custom is that local producers can get more for their product when they can sell it directly to the consumer,” he said. “To do that, you have to have a trusted source that can process that to your will.”
He said there will be retail products available.
“From personal experience, right now anytime someone is talking about processing a beef or a deer or something like that, well, you are taking it to Clay Center or Herington,” said Commissioner Brandon Rein. “I think it would be nice to have something here local. It think there is a pretty big demand for that.”
The commission also unanimously approved a franchise agreement of 5 percent with Kansas Gas Service.
Unless a special meeting is necessary, the Abilene City Commission will not meet for the rest of 2020. The next meeting is a study session on Jan. 4.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.