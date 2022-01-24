Memorial Health System has unveiled its new logo.
Memorial Health System (MHS) in Abilene, has officially affiliated with the Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) family as of Jan. 1. While in the process of this affiliation, the hospitals’ marketing departments worked together with an outside design company to create the new logo. MHS joins fellow SRHC affiliates Lindsborg Community Hospital and Cloud County Health Center in Concordia.
Prior to the affiliation, Memorial Health System had 12 logos with many variations in size and color. Not only is it costly and time consuming for a marketing department to have that many logos when looking at it from an advertising aspect, but it can also be difficult to sell a brand when a lack of cohesiveness exists.
MHS is not just Memorial Hospital but multiple entities.
Members of the MHS healthcare system include Village Manor, Impact Sports and Fitness, Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County (located in Abilene and Herington), and Frontier Estates.
In changing the logo, those involved hope to modernize it.
The former logo included the letters MHS in an old English font and the caduceus (a staff entwined by two serpents mounted by wings) all enclosed in a shield. The new logo design uses a more modern font. The staff is still present, the letter ‘a’ that wraps around the staff works creatively standing for Abilene, while also representing the serpents, and the wings are still present but they make a bolder statement as they are spread higher in hopes of communicating, “We are ready to fly!” Abilene has been added to the Memorial Health System logo, whereas before the city was not represented. Because of the affiliation, SRHC has also been added to the logo, just as it was with Concordia and Lindsborg.
The tagline, “caring for you,” is part of the logo.
MHS is currently updating everything that needs to be updated to have the new logo on it, a process that will take time.
MHS plans internal changes first and will update smaller things with help from the MHS marketing department. Bigger changes will take place as time goes on, including changes to signage and other, larger projects that are expected to be more time consuming and require more helping hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.