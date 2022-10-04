MHS

Oct. 1 marked the hospital’s 100th anniversary. MHS celebrated in conjunction with Impact the Cure at Old Abilene Town. Here, a decoration sits on a table awaiting guests at the celebration.

 Lydia Kautz

MHS celebrated its 100th birthday Oct. 1 at the same time as Impact the Cure.

Memorial Health System Marketing Director Haley Jones said the hospital has undergone tremendous changes in its century of existence.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.