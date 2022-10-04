MHS celebrated its 100th birthday Oct. 1 at the same time as Impact the Cure.
Memorial Health System Marketing Director Haley Jones said the hospital has undergone tremendous changes in its century of existence.
“Some great CEOs have been in the history of the hospital and made some huge changes,” she said. “We’ve also had big community members who have given over time to really help the hospital grow — G.E. Duckwall being one of them. He left a trust where there were three disbursements of that trust.”
One of these disbursements was $500,000 in the early 1990s that paid to construct the G.E. Duckwall Outpatient Wing. The second and third disbursements came about in the early 2000s and the 2010s respectively. The funds from these disbursements were used to purchase Village Manor, which has been part of the hospital ever since.
“Other people in this community have definitely given toward the hospital,” Jones said. “From its start, it has had a lot of support from this community.”
She has memories of the hospital herself.
“It’s been such an honor to be a part of this,” she said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. So I can remember being at the hospital — we were actually just talking about this the other day when we were looking at all these old pictures — I can remember being in the hospital.”
All she remembers is the emergency department. As a child, she didn’t have much reason to be in any of the other wings of the hospital. But she said looking at pictures of the old ED and comparing the modern space to her memories has been a fun part of preparing for the 100th year celebration.
The hospital opened its doors in Abilene for the first time Oct.1, 1922, according to an article published three years ago by the Reflector-Chronicle. The original hospital building on First Street was built using funds from “subscribers” who each paid $500 into the cause. Two of these “subscribers” paid in a total of $5,000 to help pay for the building’s construction.
In 1959, the Dickinson County Commission declared it hospital district number one, which encompassed five cities and 11 townships of Dickinson County.
The hospital was built onto in 1963, adding inpatient rooms, emergency services, outpatient services, a lab, x-ray department, a surgery suite and recovery room, thermostats in each patient room, air conditioning, electric beds, and a paging system.
In 1982, a smaller remodel took place in which the hospital added new EMS ambulance garages and a new kitchen which contained a storage and dining area.
The Duckwall disbursements paid for other significant changes.
“I love working for the hospital … To be a part of that organization is one thing, but then to be a part of something like this — to see it at 100 years — is amazing,” Jones said. “Then just to be from this town and be so proud of what it’s done and where we’re at — I feel truly honored to be a part of this.”
