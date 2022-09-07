The Radiology and Imaging Department of Memorial Hospital, in Abilene, received notification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) that their mammography services has again passed its recent survey with zero deficiencies. The survey is conducted to see that all certifications, personnel, and equipment meet standards.
The KDHE completes an annual survey on behalf of the FDA to meet the requirements for certification under the Mammography Quality Standards Act.
